Blade India Launches Bengaluru-Tirumala Tirupati Helicopter Services: Check Details

FlyBlade India, a joint venture between Hunch Ventures and Blade Air Mobility, has launched same-day return helicopter services connecting Bengaluru to Tirupati Airport as part of its expansion plan. The flights are available 'on demand basis and are available at Rs 3,50,000, accommodating 5 guests at a time which can be crowdsourced and/or booked via charter.

Onward journey from the Bangalore airport shall start in the morning hours between 09:15 am to 09:30 am from HAL, whereas the return flights will be in the evening between 04:00 pm to 4:15 pm. The service aims at enhancing connectivity to Tirupati and making travel more convenient and time effective for pilgrims, especially the elders.

Blade India also expanded to Karnataka by connecting Bangalore to Coorg and Kabini. It provides by-the-seat helicopter services to Coorg and Kabini starting at Rs 20000 per person and connecting BIAL to the city center for Rs 4500 per person.

Also read: Kolkata Airport Bomb Scare: Qatar Airways London-Bound Flight Grounded After Hoax Threat

Commenting on the launch of Blade's services in Tirupati, Mr. Amit Dutta, Managing Director, Blade India said, "Pilgrimage in India presents itself as a transformative odyssey, but it remains fraught with accessibility challenges, particularly for the elderly. Among the cherished destinations, Tirupati stands as a beacon of devotion. Keeping this in mind, Blade India endeavors to improve connectivity to this spiritual destination with its goal to connect popular destinations which are otherwise not accessible or well connected. We are delighted that the customary Tirupati darshan, encompassing two full days of travel, finds respite with Blade India. Pilgrims can now traverse the same celestial journey, returning to the city on the very day, unraveling a tapestry of convenience, swiftness, and timeless efficacy"

Blade India has also partnered with EVA manufacturers like Eve Air Mobility to prepare for an eventual equipment swap of conventional helicopters with Electric Vertical Aircrafts (EVAs). Under the partnership, Blade will get up to 200 of EVE's aircraft (Name to be added in) EVAS by 2026. EVAS will have reduced noise and carbon footprints as well as lower operating costs. Over time, this gradual equipment swap will result in lower prices for fliers as well as more landing zone options in the future. The Bengaluru launch in October 2022, was a pilot project for the partners.