YouTuber Bobby Kataria has been in trouble ever since he was seen smoking a cigarette on a SpiceJet aircraft. Recently, Delhi Court issued a non-bailable warrant against him for the same. Kataria has been on the police's radar for a long time now. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Airport Tanu Sharma stated that Kataria has been on the run since the case was registered against him. The video surfaced back in August, where Kataria can be seen smoking a cigarette during the flight. However, the video was said to have been shot in January. The police have been tracking him since then.

"Our teams had recently raided one of his locations but he was not found there. Look out circular has already been opened against him. Now, the court has also issued a non-bailable warrant. The police have obtained a non-bailable warrant, now we will arrest him soon," DCP said.

Following the complaint by the airline manager, Kataria was booked by Delhi Police under section 3(1)(C) of the Suppression of Unlawful Acts Against Safety of Civil Aviation Act, 1982. Delhi police had received a complaint against Kataria from SpiceJet manager Jasbir Singh, who had requested to take action against Kataria for violating security and safety measures on board the flight.

It was also alleged that Kataria had uploaded pictures and videos from his social media accounts wherein he was seen with a lighter and smoking a cigarette on board Spice Jet flight number SG-706, dated January 2022.

(With inputs from ANI)