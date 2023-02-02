Boeing 747 'Queen of Skies' Last Manufactured Unit Writes its Name in Sky: Video

The production of the Boeing 747, also known as the Queen of Skies, has come to an end after 53 years. The last of these commercial planes was delivered to Atlas Air on Tuesday. Following this, giving tribute to itself, the plane was noticed writing its name in the sky by flight tracking websites. Besides writing its name, the plane also drew a crown around it, referring to its popular nickname as the Queen of Skies. The feat performed by the aircraft and its pilot was captured, tracked, recorded, and also shared on social media by Flightaware.

The last manufactured unit in the hands of Atlas Air gave tribute to itself during its flight between Everett and Cincinnati. The details of the Boeing 747 were shared on the website. The plane's registration number was N863GT, with the serial number 67150.

Besides Queen of Skies, the 63-foot tall and 225 ft long plane was given other nicknames over the years, like The Whale and Jumbo Jet. The plane enjoyed its popularity for many years since its production began in 1967 and completed its first test flight in 1969, and 100 customers bought 1,574 units of the aircraft completing 118 million flight hours and 23 million flight cycles, as per Boeing's website.

The widebody aeroplane, which had two aisles and an upper deck, was groundbreaking in that it could accommodate more passengers. It decreased the price of seats. In the end, the plane's four engines and design converted its economics from a benefit into a burden. In addition, newer, smaller, and more efficient aircraft allowed airlines to fly long-distance routes more frequently while avoiding the crowded hubs that the 747 thrived on. It is to be noted that the 747's replacement to be built by the company will also have twin-engines.