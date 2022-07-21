NewsAviation
AVIATION

Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet to become 1st US based fighter jet with Indian forces? Completes demo in Goa

Boeing, a US-based aircraft manufacturer has conducted a successful demonstration of its F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter jet at Goa naval station, as the Indian Navy intends to procure deck-based aircrafts.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Mohit Bhardwaj|Last Updated: Jul 21, 2022, 10:14 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Boeing has conducted a demonstration of its F/A-18 Super Hornet in India
  • The demonstration was conducted at Goa naval base
  • The Indian Navy is planning to procure deck-based fighter jets

US aerospace major - Boeing, has revealed that the company has successfully completed the operational demonstration of its F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter jet at Goa naval station on Wednesday.  Boeing is currently looking to garner an order for its deck-based warship from the Indian Navy, as the naval force is looking to purchase deck-based fighter aircrafts for the indigenous aircraft carrier - Vikrant, which will be commissioned by next month. As per Boeing, two Super Hornet aircrafts completed the demo, which included multiple ski-jumps, roll-in and fly-in arrestments, and performance flights, in a variety of weights in the air-to-air, air-to-ground, and air-to-surface configurations.

"The Boeing team was privileged to showcase the F/A-18 Super Hornet's compatibility with Indian carriers in Goa," said Alain Garcia, vice president, India business development at Boeing Defence, Space and Security.

"As the premier frontline multi-role naval fighter, the F/A-18 Super Hornet is one of the world's most proven and affordable multi-role fighters and continues to evolve with the development of the next-generation Block III capability which will be game-changing for India," the top executive said.

With the Super Hornet Block III, he added that the Indian Navy would not only get the most advanced platform but would also benefit from tactics, upgrades and knowledge related to the naval aviation ecosystem that the US Navy offers.

Also read - Russia accidently shoots down its own Rs 320 Crore Sukhoi fighter jet during Ukraine raids: Report

The Navy has shortlisted F/A-18E Super Hornet and Rafale M aircraft produced by the French aerospace major Dassault Aviation for the procurement.

Over four years ago, the Indian Navy had initiated the process to acquire 57 multi-role combat aircraft for its aircraft carrier.

However, it is learnt that the number could be around 30 initially.

At present, the Indian Navy operates Russian-origin MiG-29K fighters from its sole aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya.

The Request For Information issued by the Navy for procurement of the deck-based fighter jets sought to know at what level of Transfer of Technology (ToT) the companies are willing to share with India.

With inputs from PTI

AviationBoeingBoeing F/A-18 Super Hornetfighter jetIndian Navy

