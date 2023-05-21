Bollywood Actor Esha Gupta Slams Qatar Airways For 'Worst Staff'

Bollywood actor Esha Gupta took to Instagram to slam Qatar Airways' staff. The actress talked about the rude behaviour of the staff of the Doha-based airline. Based on her post, the incident occurred at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport. However, the details of the actresses' journey are not known yet. Furthermore, she claimed that the airline will have a "bad rep" if they continue with the same staff for their services.

Slamming the airline's staff for their bad behavior and "non-helpful" nature, Esha Gupta wrote in her Instagram story, "@qatarairways delhi is the worst staff, rudest, non helpful. The airline will have a bad rep if they continue with this staff.."

It is to be noted that Qatar Airways is one of the prominent international airlines. The Doha-based carrier serves up to 150 destinations across the globe and has also received Skytrax's Airline of the Year 2022 award.

This is not the first time, Esha Gupta has called out an airline for lacking in services. Earlier, the actress slammed AirAsia for changing its flying schedule without informing the passengers of the changes. Slamming the airline in 2020, she wrote on Twitter, "How can an airline change its arrival without informing the passengers, only to realise which terminal they land in Mumbai? @AirAsia disgusting." When the tragedy occurred, Esha was en route to Mumbai. Even AirAsia was mentioned in her tweet.

Recently, Esha Gupta made headlines for her Cannes debut this year. She got people's attention for her hip-high slit in a daring chiffon gown by Nicolas Jebran that she wore for her debut red carpet outing. Along with her, Aishwarya Rai, Mrunal Thakur, Sara Ali Khan, Urvashi Rautela, and Manushi Chillar also marked their attendance on the red carpet at Cannes.