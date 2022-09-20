Bollywood Actor Kartik Aaryan travels in ECONOMY class of IndiGo flight, gets roaring applause: WATCH Video

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan was recently spotted travelling in the economy class of an IndiGo Jodhpur-Mumbai flight, leaving his co-passengers and fans in shock. A video shared by popular pap Viral Bhayani shows Kartik receiving a roaring applause from the passengers. The video shared on Instgram shows Bhool Bhulaiya 2 actor receiving a warm welcome from the co-passengers as many took pictures and videos of Kartik. The actor seemed comfortable in the aisle seat and kept smiling for the passengers, as a few of them clicked selfie photos with him.

As seen in the video, Kartik is in a suited avatar and fans are cheering and clapping for him. The actor thanked everyone in response and greeted everyone saying, “So sweet of you”. The video of him travelling in the economy class of a flight is winning hearts on the internet.

Responding to it, a fan wrote in the comment section, “Very humble and down to earth person.” Another one said, “Yeh hai real actor.” “Most humble star in Bollywood who feels proud to be among his people's,” commented someone else.

Popular actors travelling in the economy class of flights is not a common sighting, especially on the domestic routes, where most superstars prefer taking private jets over travelling with airlines.

IndiGo, the India's largest airline with over 50 percent domestic market share operates daily flight from Jodhpur to Mumbai at 2.25 PM, that reaches Mumbai at 4 PM.