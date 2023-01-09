topStoriesenglish
NewsAviation
AVIATION

BOMB scare on Moscow-Goa flight with over 200 passengers, plane isolated at IAF airbase in Jamnagar

The charter flight operated by Russian air carrier Azur Air was travelling from Russia to India and was isolated at an Indian Air Force base in Jamnagar. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 10, 2023, 12:01 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

BOMB scare on Moscow-Goa flight with over 200 passengers, plane isolated at IAF airbase in Jamnagar

A Moscow-Goa charted flight made an emergency landing in Jamnagar of Gujarat after a bomb threat on Monday night, said Gujarat Police. The flight operated by Russian air carrier Azur Air was travelling from Russia to India and was isolated at an Indian Air Force base in Jamnagar. 

The flight was carrying over 200 passengers and crew members and all of them were safely deplaned at the IAF base, said Russian Embassy. The Embassy was alerted by Indian authorities about alleged bomb scare on the Azur Air flight. 

The Aircraft is under isolation bay and further investigation is underway, Airport officials told ANI.

All 244 passengers on-board Moscow-Goa chartered flight de-boarded at the airport after the aircraft landed safely at the airport at around 9.49 pm, Jamnagar Airport Director to ANI.

Live Tv

AviationAzur AirBomb on flightMoscow-Goa flightCharter FlightIndian Air Force

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 200 crore corona bombs can explode from China
DNA Video
DNA: When poet Bharatendu Harishchandra died in 1885
DNA Video
DNA: After all, whose evil gaze fell upon Joshimath?
DNA Video
DNA: Double attack of 'cold' and 'corona' on the heart
DNA Video
DNA: Mayor election stage or WWE arena?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
Sammed Shikharji Controversy: Jain Saint Dies After Fasting In Protest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Survey report' of the shifting land of Joshimath
DNA Video
DNA: Who is melting Europe in winter?
DNA Video
DNA: When the hottest day ever recorded in Antarctica in 1974
DNA Video
DNA: 'Postmortem' of police's theory in Kanjhawala case