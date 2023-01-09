BOMB scare on Moscow-Goa flight with over 200 passengers, plane isolated at IAF airbase in Jamnagar

A Moscow-Goa charted flight made an emergency landing in Jamnagar of Gujarat after a bomb threat on Monday night, said Gujarat Police. The flight operated by Russian air carrier Azur Air was travelling from Russia to India and was isolated at an Indian Air Force base in Jamnagar.

The flight was carrying over 200 passengers and crew members and all of them were safely deplaned at the IAF base, said Russian Embassy. The Embassy was alerted by Indian authorities about alleged bomb scare on the Azur Air flight.

The Aircraft is under isolation bay and further investigation is underway, Airport officials told ANI.

All 244 passengers on-board Moscow-Goa chartered flight de-boarded at the airport after the aircraft landed safely at the airport at around 9.49 pm, Jamnagar Airport Director to ANI.