Delhi Airport

Delhi Airport to induct 62 electric vehicles to cut greenhouse gas emissions within four months

To reduce greenhouse gas emissions annually, the Delhi airport will induct 62 electric vehicles within next four months for airside operations, reports PTI. 

Image for representation

The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) has launched its Green Transportation Programme on June 6, under which it has decided to introduce electric vehicles on the airside in a phased manner. The Delhi airport will induct 62 electric vehicles in the next four months for its airside operations to reduce 1,000 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions annually, its operator DIAL said on June 6.

The runway, taxiway and apron that are directly involved in the arrival and departure of aircraft are known as the airside area. "In the first phase, the DIAL will launch 62 electric vehicles for its airside operations which will help in reducing approximately 1,000 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions annually. These vehicles would be inducted within three to four months," it mentioned.

The DIAL will also install high voltage and fast-charging stations at strategic locations to meet the requirements of these vehicles and other airport stakeholders, the operator said.

Also read: Cessna aircraft crashes near Birasal airstrip in Odisha; student pilot injured

Under this programme, DIAL has worked with original equipment manufacturers to make necessary changes in the electric vehicles to install airport-specific equipment and is working closely with the airport stakeholders for electric vehicle adoption, it added. 

(With inputs from PTI)

