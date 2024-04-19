Air India Suspends Flights To Tel Aviv Till April 30 Amid Iran-Israel Clash

Air India has taken a big decision amid Israel-Iran conflict. The Air India today suspended its flight operations Tel Aviv till April 30. Ahead of Air India's decision, Iran has diverted certain flights, showed data by FlightRadar. Israel's attack on Iran comes five days after Tehran's attack on the Jewish nation. "Our flights to and from Tel Aviv will remain suspended until 30th April 2024, in view of the emerging situation in the Middle East," said Air India on social media site X.

The airline further shared its helpline number for the flyers. "We are continuously monitoring the situation and are extending support to our passengers who have confirmed bookings for travel to and from Tel Aviv during this period, with a one-time waiver on rescheduling and cancellation charges," it said, adding that flyers can call at 011-69329333 / 011-69329999 or visit airindia.com for more information.

Earlier, when Iran launched explosive drones and cruise missiles on Israel, Jordan had closed its airspace. Iran attacked Israel irked by Israeli Defence Force's air strike in Tehran's consulate in Syria's Damascus. Several top army officials of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) were killed in the air strike. Following the air striek, Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei had vowed a strong response. On April 13, Iran fired over 200 missiles at Israel. While Iran said its operation was over and sought no further escalation.

However, Israel maintained its right to respond. On April 19, Israel fired several missiles at Iran in what is called response to April 13 attack. Iran and Israel have been involved in covert operations against each-other for long. April 13 mark the first instance when Iran launched a direct attack on Israel.