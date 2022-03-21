हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
China

Breaking: Boeing 737 plane carrying 133 passengers crashes in China

According to local Chinese media reports, a Boeing 737 passenger plane carrying 133 passengers has crashed in China.

Breaking: Boeing 737 plane carrying 133 passengers crashes in China
Image for representation

As per local Chinese media reports, a Boeing 737 passenger plane carrying 133 passengers has crashed in China. The plane belonging to China Eastern Airlines crashed in Teng County, Wuzhou of Guangxi province and caused a mountain fire. 

The flight MU5736 was flying from Guangzhou to Kunming and departed the airport at 13.11 PM. The flight was scheduled to arrive at 15.05 PM. 

This is a developing story. More details awaited. 

Tags:
ChinaPlane crashChina Eastern AirlineBoeing 737
