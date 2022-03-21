Breaking: Boeing 737 plane carrying 133 passengers crashes in China

As per local Chinese media reports, a Boeing 737 passenger plane carrying 133 passengers has crashed in China. The plane belonging to China Eastern Airlines crashed in Teng County, Wuzhou of Guangxi province and caused a mountain fire.

The flight MU5736 was flying from Guangzhou to Kunming and departed the airport at 13.11 PM. The flight was scheduled to arrive at 15.05 PM.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.

