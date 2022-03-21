Breaking: Boeing 737 plane carrying 133 passengers crashes in China

As per local Chinese media reports, a Boeing 737 passenger plane carrying 133 passengers has crashed in China. The plane belonging to China Eastern Airlines crashed in Teng County, Wuzhou of Guangxi province and caused a mountain fire.
The flight MU5736 was flying from Guangzhou to Kunming and departed the airport at 13.11 PM. The flight was scheduled to arrive at 15.05 PM.
This is a developing story. More details awaited.
#mute
Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.