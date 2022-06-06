हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Plane crash

BREAKING: Cessna aircraft crashes near Birasal airstrip in Odisha; student pilot injured

A Cessna 152 aircraft crashed near the Birasal airstrip in Odisha on June 6 injuring a student pilot, who has been taken to a hospital, reports PTI.

BREAKING: Cessna aircraft crashes near Birasal airstrip in Odisha; student pilot injured
Image for representation

A Cessna 152 aircraft crashed near the Birasal airstrip in Odisha on June 6. The aircraft belonged to the pilot training organisation GATI, a DGCA-approved flying training organization. The crash injured a student pilot, senior officials of aviation regulator DGCA said. The student pilot has been taken to a hospital and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has started an investigation into this incident, they said.

The aircraft, which has registration number VT-EUW, went out of the runway while landing at the Birasal airstrip, they noted. Birasal airstrip is approximately 50 kms from Dhenkanal city in Odisha, they said.

Also read: SpiceJet’s 90 pilots to undergo re-training after DGCA imposes fine on the airline

The propeller and the nose wheel of the aircraft was damaged in the incident, they added. GATI, has Pipistrel SW121 aircraft, Cessna 172s and a Piper Seneca V multi engine aircraft in its fleet. 

(With inputs from PTI)

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Plane crashCessnaAircraftOdisha
Next
Story

SpiceJet’s 90 pilots to undergo re-training after DGCA imposes fine on the airline

Must Watch

PT2M1S

Hit And Run Case reported In Delhi, video goes viral