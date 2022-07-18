Breaking: Delta Airlines order 100 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft worth $13.5 billion

Breaking: Delta Airlines, the United States bases international air carrier has placed a massive order of 100 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft worth $13.5 billion. This is the single largest order for the controversial single-aisle planes after FAA allowed the planes to fly again post two deadly crashes in 2018 and 2019.

The gigantic deal for 100 medium-haul Boeing 737 MAX10 aircraft worth $13.5 billion at list prices was announced on the first day of the ongoing Farnborough Airshow.

Earlier, India's aviation startup Akasa Air ordered 72 Boeing 737 Max aircraft at the 2021 Dubai Air Show, which was the biggest order for the Max series of aircrafts at the time.

