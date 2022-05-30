DGCA imposes Rs 10 lakh fine on SpiceJet, here's why

After IndiGo, the aviation regulator DGCA has imposed a Rs 10 lakh fine on SpiceJet airlines for training its Boeing 737 Max aircraft's pilots on a faulty simulator. Sources say this move could have adversely impacted flight safety. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had last month barred 90 SpiceJet pilots from operating the Max aircraft after finding them not properly trained. After barring the pilots, the regulator had issued a show-cause notice to the airline, sources told PTI.

The response sent by the airline was not found satisfactory, they mentioned. "The training being imparted by the airline could have adversely affected flight safety and hence was nullified," one of the sources stated. Therefore, the DGCA has imposed a penalty of Rs 10 lakh on SpiceJet for using a faulty simulator to train their Max aircraft's pilots, sources mentioned.

(With inputs from PTI)

