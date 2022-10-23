BREAKING: Russian Sukhoi Fighter Jet crashes into residential Russia

BREAKING: A Russian Sukhoi-25 Fighter Jet has crashed into a residential building in Southern Siberia as per a report by AFP. This is the second such incident reported in a week's time amidst the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. The full details of the events are yet to be ascertain. A similar incident was reported on October 18, 2022 when at least 13 people were killed, including three children in the southwestern Russian town of Yeysk, near Ukraine.

A Russian Su-34 supersonic fighter-bomber jet crashed into a residential building in the city of Yeysk earlier this week. The crash was due to the ignition of one of the engines, Russian state media RIA Novosti reported citing the country's defence ministry.

"On October 17, 2022, a Su-34 aircraft crashed while climbing to perform a training flight from the military airfield of the Southern Military District," the ministry said in a statement to RIA.

#UPDATE A Russian jet crashed Sunday into a two-storey building in the city of Irkutsk in southern Siberia, the regional governor said, days after a military jet crashed into a block of flats in the Russian town of Yeysk.



"According to the report of the ejected pilots, the cause of the plane crash was the ignition of one of the engines during take-off. At the site of the crash of the Su-34 in the courtyard of one of the residential quarters, the plane`s fuel ignited."

Yeysk is located across the water from the Russian-occupied city of Mariupol.

