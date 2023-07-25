trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2640474
Video: SpiceJet Aircraft Catches Fire At Delhi Airport During Engine Maintenance Work

As per initial reports, a SpiceJet Q400 aircraft under maintenance at the Delhi Airport, while carrying out engine ground run at idle power at bay, caught fire.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Arjit Garg|Last Updated: Jul 25, 2023, 09:36 PM IST|Source: Bureau

A Spicejet Bombardier Dash 8 - Q400 aircraft at the Delhi International Airport Terminal 1 caught fire during engine maintenance work. All aircraft and maintenance personnel are reported safe. As per initial reports, SpiceJet Q400 aircraft under maintenance, while carrying out engine ground run at idle power at bay, caught fire.

"A SpiceJet aircraft catches fire at Delhi airport during engine maintenance works. The aircraft and maintenance personnel are safe," says the airline company. The maintenance team observed fire warning on Engine No. 1. While aircraft fire extinguisher bottle was discharged, a fire brigade was called as well.


The incident occurred on the day when the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) took SpiceJet off the enhanced surveillance regime, put in place after serious safety concerns over the airline.

This is a developing story.

