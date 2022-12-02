Brutally Trolled! Ryanair Airlines takes a jibe at Belgium, Germany after they get knocked out of FIFA World Cup 2022

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar is in full swing. With the end of the first phase, almost all teams qualifying for the Round of 16 have been selected. The World Cup has already seen many big upsets and fans across the world are in a banter mode, some busy trolling their rival team while others are defending their favourite teams. A budget carrier Ryanair Airlines have entered the banter too by trolling Germany and Belgium football teams for their loss in the FIFA World Cup 2022. The teams have been knocked out of the tournament after their consecutive losses in the Qatar World Cup.

Trolling Belgium and Germany, Ryanair airlines posted a picture on the internet. The photo shows Wojciech Szczęsny with the caption "carrying Poland" and Kylian Mbappé with the caption saying "Carrying France." The third picture in this meme shows a Ryanair airline plane with the caption saying "carrying Belgium and Germany". The image subtly said that the teams have been knocked out of the tournament and it's time for them to go home.

World Champions in the past, Germany were eliminated from the FIFA World Cup 2022 group stage by a contentious goal scored by Japan in their victory over Spain. Once more, the VAR was at the center of debate as TV replays looked to show that Japan's ball, which led to their second goal against Spain, appeared to have left the field of play. This is the second consecutive time the Germans have been eliminated from the tournament in the first round.

After a 0-0 draw with Belgium on Thursday, Croatia moved through to the round of 16. While Belgium was knocked out of the tournament after the Croatia's win. On each of the two occasions it has been to the knockout stage, the eastern European country has advanced to at least the semifinals. Despite being the second-ranked squad and one of the tournament favourites, Belgium was eliminated after only scoring one goal in three games.