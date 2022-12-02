Vistara Airlines launches flight services on Pune-Singapore route; to operate 4 times weekly

Vistara, India’s full-service carrier and a joint venture of Tata group and Singapore Airlines, today started its non-stop flights between Pune and Singapore. The first flight took off from Pune at 02:10 and touched down in Singapore at 10:30. (GMT). The flag-off of the flight services was done by the Union Minister of Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, from Delhi. It is to be noted that the airline will fly this route four times per week using its A321neo aircraft. Vistara airlines has a fleet of 54 aircraft, including 41 Airbus A320, five Airbus A321neo, five Boeing 737-800NG, and three Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.

Commenting on the start of the new international route, Mr. Vinod Kannan, Chief Executive Officer of Vistara, said, “We are excited to be able to connect Pune and Singapore - two cities that were not directly connected thus far. There is a growing demand for air travel between the two cities, especially from corporate travellers. We are confident that customers will appreciate having the option of flying India’s best airline in this sector.”

The flight services on the Pune-Singapore route come as part of the airline's plan to enhance its domestic and international flight network. The airline also plans to launch flight services on the Mumbai-Muscat route as well starting on December 12. The flights on this route will have premium economy class along with the Business and Economy class of tickets.

From November 10, Vistara also just boosted its frequency to Frankfurt and Paris. The full-service airline now offers six flights per week between Delhi and Frankfurt and five flights per week between Delhi and Paris.

Vistara's Delhi-Paris-Delhi service now flies all days except Tuesday and Thursday, while the Delhi-Frankfurt-Delhi flies all days except Wednesday. The three-class cabin of Vistara's third Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner has 226 seats in Economy Class, 36 seats in Premium Economy, and 30 seats in Business Class.