Aviation

Buy me a fighter jet: Ukraine calls for support amid Russian aggression; netizens start crowdfunding

Amidst the Ukraine-Russia war, the Ukrainian people have started a crowd-funding campaign named '#buymeafighterjet' in an attempt to collect enough money to add a fighter jet to the armed forces.

Image for representation

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, amidst the war, has been requesting NATO and the USA for fighter jets without any response in his favour. The countries believe that such a move might lead to an escalation in tension between the nations. However, instead of waiting for help, Ukrainians have started a crowdfunding campaign named '#buymeafighterjet' to restock the nation's fighter force.

The campaign is going viral with a video on social media showing a Ukrainian Pilot wearing a helmet with the visor down strolling in front of a MiG-29 that appears to be damaged, following which he asks for donations so that Ukraine can acquire operable fighter jets. Further, the pilot says, “help me to protect my sky, filled with Russian planes that bomb my land, kill my friends and destroy our homes and everything I have ever known,” he adds, “Give us wings to fight for our sky.”

According to reports, Ukraine has lost over 30 fighter planes in the six weeks since Russia launched its military attack. However, it's unclear whether the aeroplane in the video was recently damaged or was one of the numerous unserviceable planes destroyed during the conflict.

Also read: Star Air launches first direct flight between Belagavi and Nagpur, reduces travel time to 1 hour

The average cost of a plane is quoted at $25 million on the #buymeafighterjet project's website. As per the information on the website, the Ukrainian Air Force now deploys the Su 25, Su-27, Su-24, and MiG-29 combat jets. According to the page, a new MiG-29 Fulcrum can cost $25 million, while a Su-27 Flanker can cost up to $40 million.

Donors are not asked to contribute directly to the fighter jet crowdfunding initiative online because a complete chart of aircraft type, location, and availability is connected.

They are instead invited to send an email for more information. "Experts will assist you on technological and legal difficulties," the site claims.

