Star Air

Star Air launches first direct flight between Belagavi and Nagpur, reduces travel time to 1 hour

Star Air will operate twice a week between Belagavi and Nagpur on Tuesday and Saturday under the popular UDAN scheme.

Star Air launches first direct flight between Belagavi and Nagpur, reduces travel time to 1 hour
Image for representation

Star Air became the first airline to launch a direct flight between Belagavi and Nagpur under the regional connectivity scheme UDAN on April 16. The aviation arm of Sanjay Ghodawat Group will operate twice a week between Belagavi and Nagpur on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

The schedule of these flights has been planned to offer passengers the most reasonable prices under the popular UDAN scheme. This historic flight service between Belagavi and Nagpur covers 762 Kms of air distance, and now passengers will just have to spend 1 hour instead of 19+ hours as required from other modes of transportation.

Commenting on the milestone achievement, Shrenik Ghodawat, Director - Star Air, said, "It gives me immense pleasure to announce that we are now directly connected to Nagpur via Belagavi. We are confident that this new route will not only boost our regional network but also continue to provide better connectivity and strengthen the tourism sector of both cities. We hope to continue connecting to many other regional cities of India in the time to come."

Also read: Vistara adds Coimbatore to its domestic network, to start flights from Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru

Currently, Star Air offers scheduled flight services to 16 Indian destinations that include Ahmedabad, Ajmer (Kishangarh), Bengaluru, Belagavi, Delhi (Hindon), Hubballi, Indore, Jodhpur, Kalaburagi, Mumbai, Nashik, Surat, Tirupati, Jamnagar, Hyderabad, and Nagpur.

(With inputs from PTI)

