Nepal Aviation Authority Suspends Air India Pilots After Near-Collision With Flight, Writes To DGCA

After a close shave between two flights over the Nepalese airspace, the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) has suspended the pilot crew of Air India flight, as reported by ANI. The incident at the holding zone that occurred on Friday saw two flight, one from Air India and one from Nepal Airlines come dangerously close to each other mid-air. The warning systems on the plane, saved the lives of hundreds of passengers. The Air India aircraft on Friday had descended to 3,700 feet from 19,000 feet while it was being held up over the sky of Simara in Nepal.

"Air Traffic Controllers (ATCs) of Tribhuvan International Airport involved in a traffic conflict incident (between Air India and Nepal Airlines on 24th March 2023) have been removed from active control position until further notice," the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal tweeted.

The CAAN also banned the Air India pilots in the incidents and has written to DGCA. Further, the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) has written to the Indian Commission in this regard about the decision.

As per CAAN, they questioned the crew over the incident on the same day after landing at Kathmandu and the pilot-in-command accepted their mistake and apologized for it. Along with the pilots, the 3 Air Traffic Controllers, who were on duty at Kathmandu tower also have been grounded.

The aircraft of Air India had descended to 15,300 feet from 19,000 feet while it was being holed up at Simara of Nepal. At the time the Nepal Airlines aircraft was flying low and had to retract its height after the Indian Airlines descended.

The incident took place on Friday morning, when a Nepal Airlines plane coming to Kathmandu from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and an Air India plane coming to Kathmandu from New Delhi almost collided.