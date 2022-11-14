Black Panther: Atlanta Airport commences direct flight to 'Wakanda' to celebrate Marvel's movie

Giving a tribute to the Black Panther movie sequel named Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport has announced the return of direct flights to the fictional nation Wakanda. The airport's move honors the franchise's legacy, mostly shot in Atlanta. It is to be noted that the direct flights to Wakanda were first announced in February 2018 at the time of Black Panther, starring Chadwick Boseman. The announcement came via social media, showing a Wakanda-Bound flight, ATL 1234.

The move was a hit among passengers, who liked the humorous idea of flights to Wakanda. The air travellers at the time responded to the airport with similar humour, saying they would pay the price in 'vibranium' (a fictional metal in the movie). To which the airport responded by saying that they accept all kinds of currencies.

Also read: United Airlines flight attendant assaulted by passenger, hospitalised later: Watch video

One of the actors, Lupita Nyong'o, responded to the airport's social media account and inquired about the options available for in-flight entertainment, joining in on the fun and tribute to the film made by the airport. Naturally, the questions were framed within the setting of the film, and Hartsfield-Jackson Airport was more than happy to provide Nyong'o with answers.

Breaking News: Hartsfield-Jackson announces the return of direct flights to Wakanda! pic.twitter.com/EEkMPFYsJt November 10, 2022

Making a comeback on the humour on the release of the sequel in order to share the breaking news of the restart of international flight service to Wakanda, Hartsfield-Jackson Airport returned to social media. The airport said, "Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) announces a return to international service with direct flights to Wakanda. This non-stop service on Flight CHBZ will depart from the Maynard H. Jackson International Terminal from gate F8 at 7:30 p.m. this evening."

However, this time the flight number has changed from ATL 1234 to CHBZ, giving a tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman, who played the role of King T-Challa, a.k.a. Black Panther in the movie. Despite becoming an instant hit with the audience, Boseman passed away two years ago after a four-year battle with colon cancer.