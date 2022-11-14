United Airlines flight attendant assaulted by passenger, hospitalised later: Watch video

Adding to the list of incidents of misbehaviour with crew members of an airline, a flight attendant of United Airlines has been hospitalised after a confrontation with a passenger on a journey from San Francisco to Chicago. Based on Fox32 Chicago's, the incident occurred on Sunday morning, and now the video of the chain of events is going viral on the internet. Based on the caption on the video shared on Twitter, the incident occurred before the plane's landing at Chicago O'Hare Airport.

The fourteen-second video posted on Twitter shows a woman holding a baby and screaming, "where is it?" while she is told to step back on the plane aisle. The woman was instructed to take a seat during the plane's descent, but she refused to do so. The video posted by one of the flyers, Peter Kondelis, showed the futile efforts of the flight attendant.

Also read: SHOCKING! Plane gets stuck under bridge in Andhra Pradesh’s Bapatla: Watch Video

Meanwhile, the flight attendant can be heard saying, "Ma'am, we are landing," while the problem between the involved continues on the plane's aisle. In the background, another flight attendant can be seen rushing toward her colleague to assist her with the problem. There is a third voice in the video saying, "Sarah, step back, fall back, Sarah."

Viral video of passenger assaulting flight attendant

Flight attendant assaulted on @united flight 476 that just landed in Chicago at @fly2ohare. pic.twitter.com/4ksmKl5PAC November 13, 2022

Business Insider quotes a United Airlines representative addressing the issue, saying, "A disruptive customer on a flight from San Francisco to Chicago was removed by law enforcement upon landing on Sunday, and one member of the flight attendant crew was taken to a hospital for evaluation." He added, "We're grateful to our crew for handling this difficult situation with professionalism and for putting the safety of our team and our customers first."

The reports suggest that three people were hospitalised after a ruckus on the flight. However, it is unclear why the passengers were sent to a hospital. Meanwhile, the FBI has launched an investigation to further look into the details of the incident.