Celebrity Chef Vikas Khanna Praises Air India Plane For Having 'Most Beautiful' Cabin, Netizens In Disbelief

Many of the social media users pointed out that the aircraft's cabin in the video shared by MasterChef Vikas Khanna did not match the theme of the Tata-Group-owned Indian airline.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Amulya Raj Srinet |Last Updated: Mar 11, 2023, 10:00 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Vikas Khanna, famous for his cooking skills, was recently impressed by the beauty of the Air India aircraft's cabin. Adding to it, the service provided by the crew members of the airline added to the goodwill towards the master chef. He shared the update appreciating the airline via his official Twitter handle. The tweet also had a video of the business class flight along with his comments on the airline's services. It is to be noted that this comes amidst the airline's efforts to improve its services after Tata Group's takeover.

Sharing the video of the cabin of Air India aircraft, Vikas Khanna wrote, "Possibly one of the most beautiful aircraft I've flown in. And impeccable service..." He further added, "Yes. This. Is. Air. India." In his post, he tagged the official Twitter handle of Air India. The post has not gone viral, and the video has received over 278 thousand views and continues to get more.

After the post of Vikas Khanna, Air India responded to the tweet, "That's a beautiful view, Mr. Khanna! We're delighted to hear that you were impressed with the service. It gives us immense pleasure to know that we could make your flight comfortable. Can't wait to share the skies with you again soon!"

Besides Air India, multiple other social media users reacted to the video shared by chef Vikas Khanna. Many social media users were in disbelief that the video was of an Air India aircraft. One of the users wrote, "I refuse to believe that this is an Air India flight." Whereas many users shared their experiences and videos, mentioning that this was not an Air India aircraft.

Some of the social media users mentioned that the cabin was of the Air India plane was of the ex-Delta Airlines aircraft recently leased by Tata-owned carrier.

Air India got its first Boeing 777-200 LR in November. The Boeing aircraft, which has both standard and premium economy classes, was leased from Delta Airlines. In order to develop itself as a premier international airline, Air India published its overall transformation strategy in September 2022.

