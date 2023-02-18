topStoriesenglish2574790
NewsAviation
PHILIPPINES

Cessna Plane With 4 Aboard Goes Missing in Philippines, Search Underway

A The Cessna 340 left Manila with a pilot, a crew member and two passengers, but has not been heard from since then, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines said.

Last Updated: Feb 18, 2023, 04:29 PM IST|Source: AP

Trending Photos

Cessna Plane With 4 Aboard Goes Missing in Philippines, Search Underway

A small plane carrying four people went missing Saturday after taking off southeast of the Philippines capital and a search was underway, aviation officials said. The Cessna 340 left Albay province for Manila with a pilot, a crew member and two passengers Saturday morning, but has not been heard from since then, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines said.

Aviation officials did not immediately provide details about the people onboard, but said the Philippines air force, coast guard and disaster-response agencies have been notified and asked to help in the search.

Separately, a single-engine Cessna plane that went missing with six people on board Jan. 24 in northern Isabela province remained missing. A search for the plane was continuing on and off depending on the weather in a remote mountainous hinterland in Isabela, officials said.
 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When the stethoscope was invented in 1781
DNA Video
DNA: Do you know the anti-India 'agenda holder' George Soros?
DNA Video
DNA: How to protect children from the 'known enemy' of the eyes?
DNA Video
DNA: When famous film director Dadasaheb Phalke died in 1944
DNA Video
DNA: Why suicide is easy for daily wage workers?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: They kept on demolishing the mosque..the policemen kept watching the spectacle
DNA Video
DNA: Order to increase India's stature in 'world order'
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report of Rising Sea Level
DNA Video
DNA: India's help to Turkey also irritated Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: 'old' analysis of CM Gehlot's 'new budget'