Chandrayaan-3 Landing: AI Imagines IndiGo Airline Flying To The Moon, Check Cabin Crew Dress

In a proud moment for India, ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 lander module successfully landed on the moon’s South Pole, making India only the fourth country after the US, China, Russia to land a lunar module successfully. Moreover, India became the first ever country to have achieved the historic feat of landing a spacecraft on the South Pole of the moon. The Indian Space Research Organization launched the spacecraft from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota on July 14 and it landed on the Moon's surface on August 23, 2023 at around 6 PM IST.

While the world is celebrating the soft landing of the Chandrayaan-3, IndiGo too celebarted the massive achievement with an aviation twist. India's largest airline shared AI generated images imagining IndiGo reaching the Moon on social media platform Twitter (X). Although a far fetched dream, the images revealing the future dress of the cabin crew in the space seems quite interesting.

Sharing pics on Twitter, IndiGo mentioned. "Imagine the future. You’ve just boarded your direct flight to the moon. What felt like a dream before is going to be our new reality with the successful landing of #Chandrayaan3 on the moon. Here’s a glimpse of what’s in store for us in the coming years, as imagined by AI."



Imagine the future. You’ve just boarded your direct flight to the moon. What felt like a dream before is going to be our new reality with the successful landing of #Chandrayaan3 on the moon. Here’s a glimpse of what’s in store for us in the coming years, as imagined by AI. pic.twitter.com/cb4suiJxb2 August 24, 2023

IndiGo's Flight to the Moon

IndiGo, the 17-year-old air carrier has a fleet of 320+ aircraft, and 500+ are recently ordered. The airline has a market share of over 65 percent in a competitive market like India and in that sense, has achieved something unimaginable. The airline sharing a glimpse of its own Moon flight using Artificial Intelliegence generated images hence look a realistic thought in the future.

Not only the cabin crew dress, the AI also imagined the cabin of the IndiGo plane, it's boarding gate and the pilot's dress as well, all done in a blue-coloured theme.