Air India starts 24 additional domestic flights on THESE routes, details here

Air India will launch 24 more domestic flights beginning this Saturday in an effort to improve connectivity between major metro areas. The majority of these planes will operate on routes that pass via major cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, among others. In addition to adding two new frequencies on the routes from Delhi to Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Ahmedabad, as well as from Mumbai to Chennai and Hyderabad, Air India will also add one new frequency on the routes from Mumbai to Bengaluru and Ahmedabad to Pune.

"The additional 24 flights include two new frequencies from Delhi to Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Ahmedabad, and from Mumbai to Chennai and Hyderabad, as well as one new frequency on the Mumbai-Bengaluru route and Ahmedabad-Pune route," the airline said in a statement.

Commenting on the network expansion, Campbell Wilson, MD, and CEO of Air India, said: "This expansion bolsters connectivity between key metros and improves connectivity between Air India`s domestic and international networks. Over the past six months, Air India has been working closely with our partners to return aircraft to service, and we are delighted that this effort is now bearing fruit."

Also read: Zoya Agarwal becomes first female Indian pilot to be placed in US-based museum for flight over North Pole

Air India`s narrowbody fleet currently stands at 70 aircraft, of which 54 are currently serviceable. The remaining 16 aircraft will progressively return to service by early 2023.

Meanwhile, by boosting the number of flights between Delhi and Vancouver, Tata-owned Air India is attempting to improve air connectivity between India and Canada. Instead of three times a week, the airline announced that they will now provide daily flight services between the two cities.

It should be mentioned that starting on August 31, the new services will be available. The airline has taken this action to accommodate the growing number of travellers between the aforementioned cities. The airline's Boeing 777-300 ER aircraft will accommodate the more frequent flights. Additionally, the rising demand can be interpreted as a sign that consumer demand is recovering following the pandemic.

With inputs from IANS