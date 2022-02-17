Civil Aviation Ministry lifts curb on flights between India-Ukraine

To facilitate travel for Indians from the eastern European nation, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has removed curbs on flights that can be operated between India and Ukraine under the bilateral air bubble arrangement, said a senior official.

Amid the prevailing situation in Ukraine due to the rising tensions with Russia, India has advised its citizens to temporarily leave Ukraine. The ministry has removed the restrictions on the number of flights and seats between India and Ukraine under the air bubble arrangement. Any number of flights including chartered flights can be operated between the two countries, the official said on February 17.

The official said that Indian carriers have been asked to look at having flights to Ukraine due to the increase in demand, adding that the ministry is coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) regarding the flight services.

Read also: Aviation Turbine Fuel prices hiked again, Air travel may get costlier soon

On February 17, the Indian embassy in Kyiv said more flights are being planned shortly to meet the additional demand. "The embassy of India has been receiving several appeals about non-availability of flights from Ukraine to India. In this regard, students are advised not to resort to panic, but book the earliest available and convenient flights to travel to India," it had said in a statement.

It has also been said that Ukrainian International Airlines, Air Arabia, Fly Dubai, and Qatar Airways are operating flights at present from Ukraine. "To meet the additional demand, more flights are being planned in the near future, including from Ukrainian International Airlines, Air India, etc. Details on the same would be shared by the embassy as and when confirmed," it said.

On February 15, the embassy advised Indian citizens, especially the students, to temporarily leave that country in view of the uncertainties of the current situation. Under an air bubble arrangement between two countries, international passenger flights can be operated by their respective carriers into each other's territories subject to certain conditions. Currently, India has air bubble arrangements with 35 countries. The scheduled international commercial passenger flights to and from India remain suspended from March 23, 2020.

With inputs from PTI

Live TV

#mute