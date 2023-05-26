CM Yogi Adityanath Inaugurates New Terminal Building At Kanpur Airport

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday inaugurated the New Civil Enclave at Kanpur Airport. The Civil Enclave at Kanpur Airport has been developed with a new terminal building by the efforts of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) with an aim to enhance passenger facilities and connectivity. The new integrated terminal building will provide additional connectivity to this city, giving impetus to the overall growth of the region. With the inauguration of the terminal, the new area of the terminal will increase nearly 16 times as compared to the present area.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Road Transport and Highways General VK Singh, and Airports Authority of India Chairman Sanjeev Kumar were present on the occasion. Chief Minister congratulated the residents of Kanpur for receiving the gift of the new Civil Enclave at the Airport.

During his inaugural speech, Yogi Adityanath said, "Before 2017, two airports were functional in the State, while two airports were partially functional, but today nine airports are fully functional and work is underway on a dozen airports."

Taking note of the Defence Corridor in Kanpur, Chief Minister said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has tried to bring back the ancient glory of Kanpur by developing the district as a new node of the Defence Corridor."

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said, "Today, a dream of the residents of Kanpur to have its own airport after the metro, has been fulfilled by the Central government led by PM Modi and Yogi Adityanath's government in UP."

"This airport has been equipped with all the amenities and in the coming time, there are plans to run domestic flights as well as other flights from this airport because it is an industrial city and it will meet the needs of the people here," he added.

Union MoS VK Singh told ANI that the space of the airport has increased by 20-fold. Earlier there was a very small airport in Kanpur. Now the space inside it is 20 times more than that. Now Kanpur, an industrial city, has got a good airport. It will enhance connectivity."

He said that the airport premises have the potential to expand to cater for the increasing number of passengers and traffic in future. "The AAI has invested around Rs 150 crore in this centrally air-conditioned building," Singh said.

He said that the airports, which were around 70 in 2013-14 have now increased to 150 [including civil enclaves and others] in the nine years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government. "We are eyeing 50 airports more," he added.

Sanjeev Kumar, AAI Chairman said the new Civil Enclave has a tendency to handle 400 passengers per hour. "Kanpur has been an industrial city and is famous for its textiles, leather, and educational institutions. Connectivity is key in development. This airport is 20 times bigger than the previous airport. The terminal inaugurated today can handle 400 passengers per hour," he told ANI.

The New Terminal Building built in an area of 6243 sqm, is equipped to handle 400 passengers during peak hours. Passenger facilities like eight check-in counters, three conveyor belts (1 in the Departure and 2 in the Arrival hall), an 850 sqm concessionaire area, Tactile path have been provided. The city side of the New Terminal Building is constructed with 150 car parking and two bus parking.