Covid-19 BF.7 scare: RTPCR test mandatory for international passengers arriving from THESE countries

The Indian government is in full swing regarding the Covid-19 situation in India. Clarifying the stand over international arrivals, Union Health Minister Dr Mandaviya said in a statement that travellers coming from "selected countries" will have to go through mandatory RT-PCR tests. Specifically, passengers coming from China, Thailand, Japan, S. Korea, and Hong Kong would have to follow the mandatory procedure. If found symptomatic or test positive, the passengers will be quarantined.

It is to be noted that the Indian government has been in full swing regarding the precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 virus. Earlier, Health Ministry announced that Covid-19 tests will be made mandatory for 2 percent of all international arrivals at Indian airports. The testing of all such passengers has begun today at airports in India.