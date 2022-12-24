topStoriesenglish
NewsAviation
COVID-19

Covid-19 BF.7 scare: RTPCR test mandatory for international passengers arriving from THESE countries

Union Health Min Dr Mandaviya said in a statement that travellers coming from China, Thailand, Japan, and others, if found symptomatic or test positive Covid-19 positive, will be quarantined.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 24, 2022, 12:15 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Covid-19 BF.7 scare: RTPCR test mandatory for international passengers arriving from THESE countries

The Indian government is in full swing regarding the Covid-19 situation in India. Clarifying the stand over international arrivals, Union Health Minister Dr Mandaviya said in a statement that travellers coming from "selected countries" will have to go through mandatory RT-PCR tests. Specifically, passengers coming from China, Thailand, Japan, S. Korea, and Hong Kong would have to follow the mandatory procedure. If found symptomatic or test positive, the passengers will be quarantined.

It is to be noted that the Indian government has been in full swing regarding the precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 virus. Earlier, Health Ministry announced that Covid-19 tests will be made mandatory for 2 percent of all international arrivals at Indian airports. The testing of all such passengers has begun today at airports in India.

Live Tv

COVID-19Covid-19 BF.7International passengersChinaJapan

Trending news

DNA Video
Heavy snowfall in America worsens the situation
DNA Video
DNA: The 'epidemic' of 'food wastage' is more dangerous than Corona
DNA Video
DNA: Why do room heaters become the stuff of death in cold?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Poisonous Truth' of liquor in Bihar
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible 'Stunt'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Grand Welcome of the Champion!
DNA Video
DNA: When 1st breeder reactor generates electricity in 1951
DNA Video
DNA: Should India worry about 'corona explosion' in China?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'Sar Tan Se Juda' conspiracy
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 20, 2022