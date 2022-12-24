topStoriesenglish
Covid-19 update: Government makes Air Suvidha form mandatory for international passengers arriving from THESE countries

Union Health Minister Dr Mandaviya has announced that filling of the Air Suvidha form will be mandatory for international arrivals coming from China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong & Thailand.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 24, 2022, 12:52 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Union Health Minister Dr Mandaviya has announced that filling out the Air Suvidha form will be mandatory for international arrivals coming from China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong & Thailand. At the same time, the Union Minister also made RT-PCR tests mandatory for all passengers arriving from the aforementioned countries. If found positive or symptomatic, the passengers will be quarantined. The move has been made considering the spike in cases of the virus in countries.

Air Suvidha forms are self-declaration of the health of passengers travelling to India from the said international destinations. These forms have been reintroduced to keep a check on the passengers arriving from the countries most affected by the virus.

