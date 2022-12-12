'CRAZY aviation' Man takes flight on aeroplane made using bicycle: Watch viral video

The Wright brothers must have experimented with multiple things to create a plane. Probably a bicycle wasn't one of them. However, many engineers and pilots are experimenting with making a flying machine with a bicycle. Following the trend of engineers and pilots in many parts of the world. A man experimented with creating a makeshift plane with a bicycle. The video of the attempt to fly a bicycle with a box with wings on it has been shared on social media. However, the origins of the video have not been determined yet.

Getting into the details, the video shows a box-like thing acting as a cabin of a plane with a bicycle inside. Similar to a plane, wings are attached to the square enclosure, with the person inside the box pedaling a bicycle inside it. As the cyclist speeds up the makeshift plane with the help of a person giving it an initial push, the machine gets up in the air for a bit because of the power generated by the men. However, after a while, the machine gets back on the ground.

The video was posted on Twitter by a user named Mohamed Jamshed with the caption saying, "This guy just tried to fly a plane while riding a bicycle! Talk about multi-tasking!" The video is going viral on the social media platform and has amassed over 1.6 lakh views.

This guy just tried to fly a plane while riding a bicycle! Talk about multi-tasking! #crazy #aviation pic.twitter.com/3CtrzWI6G9 — Mohamed Jamshed (@jamshed_mohamed) December 10, 2022

It is to be noted that the plane's short flight can be credited to the small amount of power which is not quite enough to overcome the air drag and gravity. One of the users pointed out the fact saying, "Good…but needs more Power..not possible with only human feet..good effort and design.. needs some engine or electric motor.." While others sarcastically said, "This is how I imagine the French presenting their solution to global warming to world leaders."