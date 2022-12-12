Hawaiian Airlines flight attendant’s conversation with baby makes internet go ‘aww’: Watch viral video

Flight attendants have been in recent headlines because of the violence against them. Changing the pattern and bringing a ray of happiness. A viral video of a flight attendant made the internet go "aww". The video shows a flight attendant interacting with a baby using sign language. Many have suggested that the person is using American sign language (ASL). The incident on the flight was shared on Instagram and is garnering a lot of attention from users. What's even better is that the baby seems to understand the crew member's sign language.

The video of the incident was shared on Instagram by the baby's parents, Callie and Leo. Based on the information shared on the social media platform, the couple was travelling on a Hawaiian Airlines plane with their son Luca. This is when one of the flight attendants spotted the parents communicating with their baby using sign language. After this, the crew member called one of his colleagues who knew American sign language.

Following this, the baby responded to the sign language and seemed super happy about it. The couple thanked Hawaiian airlines for the sweet gesture using the video on Instagram. "Hey, @hawaiianairlines...we love to see the inclusion! Thanks for making the baby's first flight a memorable one. As we were flying back from our trip to Hawaii, our flight attendant saw us signing to Luca. He then brought up Milo @milohighclub (another flight attendant), who told us that during his long flight times spent in the air, he had dedicated that free time to learning ASL!!! The way Luca lights up when he sees people use sign is the best thing in the world!! And this is why inclusion matters."

The video posted on Instagram in November has got around 5 million views and nearly 4 lakh likes. Reacting to the video, the netizens appreciated the flight attendant and demanded to give him a raise. One of the social media users commented on the post, saying, "This is so precious," while another user said, "I love this so much." Another user said, "I think I've watched this 20 times. It's just so heartwarming."