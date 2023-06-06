Crisis-Hit Go First Extends Flight Cancellation Till June 9, Refunds To Be Initiated Soon

Crisis-hit Go First Airlines has extended the flight cancellation from June 7 to June 9 in a public announcement on Tuesday. In the public announcement, the carrier cited "operational reasons" for the extension of the suspension of services. The two-day extension comes as the airline is still undergoing a voluntary insolvency resolution process. Previously, the suspension of operations was extended from Jun 4 to 7.

"We regret to inform that due to operational reasons, Go First flights scheduled till June 9, 2023, have been cancelled. We apologise for the inconvenience caused by the flight cancellations," the airline said. The carrier also mentioned that a full refund will be initiated for the passengers through the original mode of payment.

Also read: Blade India Launches Bengaluru-Tirumala Tirupati Helicopter Services: Check Details

They added, "We acknowledge the flight cancellations might have disrupted your travel plans and we are committed to providing all the assistance we can. As you are aware, the company has filed an application for immediate resolution and revival of operations. We will be able to resume bookings shortly," the Wadia-group owned airline stated further."

Due to operational reasons, Go First flights until 9th June 2023 are cancelled. We apologise for the inconvenience caused and request customers to visit https://t.co/FdMt1cRR4b for more information. For any queries or concerns, please feel free to contact us. pic.twitter.com/MmF0PMfHTW — GO FIRST (@GoFirstairways) June 6, 2023

With the revival plan submitted, the airline management is awaiting the nod from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for restarting flight operations. "As per the plan provided to the DGCA this week, Go First is looking to recommence operations with a fleet of 26 aircraft, of which 22 will be engaged in active operations, and 4 will be kept as spares," as per PTI.

As per reports, Go First intended to resume service on the Pune, Bagdogra, and Goa lines. Go First also offered to send two aircraft to commence chartered flights between Delhi and Srinagar and Delhi and Leh right away in its resume plan to the DGCA.

The low-cost airline has been in operation for more than 17 years and flies both domestic and some international routes with a fleet entirely made up of Airbus A320s.