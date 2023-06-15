topStoriesenglish2622035
Cyclone Biparjoy: Jamnagar Airport Suspends Flight Operations Till Friday

Star Air and Air India are among the airlines that cancelled their flights to Jamnagar Airport as well as there are no aircraft in the parking at the airport.

Last Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 04:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Commercial flight operations at Gujarat's Jamnagar airport will remain suspended till Friday as part of precautionary measures ahead of cyclone Biparjoy's landfall.

According to the Jamnagar airport director, the airport has issued a NOTAM for three days -- Wednesday-Friday. Diesel and petrol required to operate the airport in an emergency have also been stored. According to NOTAM, Air India, and Star Air have cancelled their scheduled flights. NOTAM means 'Notice to Airmen' -- it is issued at the airport for flights coming from outside.

Also, there are no aircraft in the parking area at the airport. Cyclone Biparjoy, currently formed in the Arabian Sea along the Gujarat coast, is likely to make its landfall later today.

Earlier today, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the cyclone was moving north-northeastwards towards Saurashtra and Kutch coast and was around 180 km away from Jakhau port. It will cross Jakhau Port (Gujarat) by tonight. Coastal districts like Porbandar and Dwarka would have high wind speeds, Very Heavy to Extremely Heavy rainfall, and high tides would be seen on the Gujarat coasts.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were deployed in Gujarat on Wednesday. The teams are working in order to evacuate people and animals out of low-lying coastal areas safely. The Indian Army is also prepared to provide relief and resources to the affected areas if needed.

