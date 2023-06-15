'Pikachu Jet Comes To India': Japanese Pokémon Plane Lands In Delhi; Ambassador Of Japan Shares Pic

New Delhi: The PikachuJet NH landed at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi with a thunderous roar. The plane was met by a cheering crowd of fans, all eager to catch a glimpse of the iconic Pokémon. Japanese ambassador shared the images of the Pokemon livery airplane.

Sharing the picture of the pokemon-printed jet airplane, Hiroshi Suzuki, Ambassador of Japan tweeted, “Welcome #Pikachu to India! Excited by the first flight of PikachuJet by #ANA to #Delhi! Delhi sky is ready to shine #pika-pika!”

What is Pikachu Jet?

The PikachuJet is a special Boeing 787 Dreamliner that has been decorated with Pikachu and other Pokémon characters. The plane is part of a partnership between All Nippon Airways (ANA) and The Pokémon Company. The partnership is designed to promote tourism between Japan and India.

The first flight of the PikachuJet was a major success. The plane was packed with passengers, many of whom were traveling to India for the first time. The flight attendants were all dressed in Pokémon uniforms, and the in-flight entertainment system featured Pokémon movies and games.

Aims To Promote Tourism Between Indian And Japan

The PikachuJet's arrival in Delhi was a major event. The plane was greeted by a water cannon salute, and the flight crew was presented with a traditional Indian welcome. The plane's arrival was also covered by the media, and it was featured on the front pages of newspapers and magazines.

The PikachuJet's arrival in Delhi is a sign of the growing popularity of Pokémon in India. The game has been a huge success in the country, and it has helped to introduce Japanese culture to a new generation of Indian children. The PikachuJet is a symbol of this cultural exchange, and it is sure to bring joy to many people in India.