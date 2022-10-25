Cyclone Sitrang: Multiple flights, trains CANCELLED in Northeast states, several passengers affected

Cyclone Sitrang has created a havoc in the Northeastern states as it has severly affected roads, aviation as well as railways, which has left no scope for escape. Roads remained cut off for a couple of hours due to falling of uprooted tress and light poles. Air connectivity was severely affected due to Cyclone Sitrang, as atleast 10 flights were rescheduled and many were cancelled on Monday. Three flights connecting Agartala with Kolkata, Shillong and Aizwal were cancelled due to bad weather conditions, and other operational reasons. Further, flights connecting Imphal to Shillong, Delhi and Agartala were also cancelled. As per media reports, the airline which cancelled the maximum flights during Cyclone Sitrang was IndiGo.

Airports Authority of India (AAI) is constantly monitoring the weather situation in the northeast, and will try to commence the flight services as situation gets better and Cyclone Sitrang subsides. They further stated that next 6-12 hours are going to be crucial. Further, Northeast Frontier Railway has cancelled train services too, until there's a betterment in weather conditions. As per media reports, two intra-state trains- Agartala-Sabroom-Agartala and Agartala-Dharmanagar-Agartala have been cancelled due to bad weather conditions caused by Cyclone Sitrang.

The IMD on Tuesday said the remnant of the cyclonic storm “Sitrang” which created a deep depression over Bangladesh has further weakened into a depression over northeast Bangladesh, north-northeast of Agartala and south-southwest of Shillong.

As many as nine persons reported across Bangladesh. Of the total nine, three died in Cumilla, two in Bhola and one each in Narail, Shariatpur, Barguna and Dhaka. Most death reported after uprooted trees fell on them.

Mobile network and internet services in coastal areas were also affected during the landfall of the Cyclonic storm. The network was restored later. Power supply was affected in Pirojpur and Madaripur districts.

Bangladesh government had prepared 7,030 cyclone shelters in 15 coastal districts to evacuate those residing in coastal areas. Over 2 lac people were evacuated from coastal districts and shifted to the cyclone shelters.

While the Cyclone lost it’s intensity after the landfall, coastal areas of Bangladesh is still receiving rainfall.