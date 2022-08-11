NewsAviation
GOA AIRPORT

Delay in flights at Goa Airport after Coast Guard's Dornier plane suffers tyre burst

The Indian Coast Guard operates from the INS Hansa naval base which also houses the Dabolim civilian airport in Goa, where the incident occured. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 11, 2022, 06:13 PM IST|Source: Bureau

A tyre of a Dornier Do-228 of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) suffered a tyre burst during routine tests on a runway at the Dabolim airport in Goa on Thursday, resulting in disruption of commercial flight movements at the airport, a senior official said.

The incident, which took place in the afternoon, delayed several flights operating from the airport, airport sources said. The Coast Guard operates from the INS Hansa naval base which also houses the Dabolim civilian airport. A tyre burst when the aircraft was undergoing routine tests, Deputy Inspector General of ICG Arunabh Bose told.

With PTI inputs

