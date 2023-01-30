topStoriesenglish2567246
Delhi-Ahmedabad Vistara Flight Diverted to Udaipur Due to Poor Visibility

The Vistara flight UK959 had to be diverted to Udaipur because of poor visibility and, consequently, will be delayed to reach its destination i.e., Ahmedabad Airport.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Amulya Raj Srinet |Last Updated: Jan 30, 2023, 01:22 PM IST

A Delhi-to-Ahmedabad Vistara flight was diverted to Udaipur in Rajasthan due to poor visibility, according to officials on Monday. According to Vistara, the new arrival time for the flight is 9.10 am in Udaipur. It is to be noted that Northern India has been facing regular flight delays because of decreased visibility due to dense fog.

"Flight UK959 from Delhi to Ahmedabad (DEL-AMD) has been diverted to Udaipur due to low visibility at Ahmedabad Airport and is expected to arrive in Udaipur at 9:10 am," Vistara said.

Earlier on January 19, a Vistara flight en route to Bhubaneswar was diverted to Kolkata due to low visibility. The flight landed at Kolkata Airport at 9.30 am on Thursday, informed the airlines on Twitter.

Flight UK543 scheduled to reach the Odisha capital from Mumbai, Maharashtra, was diverted to the West Bengal capital because of dense fog."Flight UK543 from Mumbai to Bhubaneshwar (BOM-BBI) has been diverted to Kolkata (CCU) due to low visibility at Bhubaneshwar airport and is expected to arrive in Kolkata at 09:30 hours. please stay tuned for further updates," tweeted Vistara airline`s official Twitter handle. 

(With ANI Inputs)

