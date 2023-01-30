Air India Express Flight Makes Full Emergency Landing at Cochin Airport; All Passengers Safe

Cochin International Airport Limited reported a full emergency landing for an Air India Express flight. The airport said that a full emergency had been declared at the Kochi airport after it was suspected that a flight from Sharjah to Kochi had experienced a hydraulic malfunction. Based on the information provided by the airport, all passengers on the plane were safe, and the aircraft landed at the airport safely. It is to be noted that this was the second emergency landing incident reported on Sunday in India, with the first being at Lucknow Airport for an Air Asia flight.

All 183 passengers and six crew members onboard flight IX 412 were safe, an Air India Express spokesperson said. A full emergency was declared at the international airport at 8.04 PM, the CIAL said but added no runway was blocked or flights were diverted.

The emergency was withdrawn at 8.36 PM, and air operations were declared normal, the CIAL added. An Air India Express spokesperson said later in a statement that it was a normal landing at the scheduled arrival time (8.34PM), and no urgency or emergency call was made by the pilot to the Air Traffic Control (ATC). The spokesperson also clarified the Sharjah-Kochi route did not make an emergency landing.

The pilot had noticed a fluctuation in the Hydraulic Pressure System and informed the ATC as a precautionary measure, he said. The Air India Express spokesperson also said that following a normal landing in Kochi, the flight system was also checked, and no anomalies were detected.

(With PTI Inputs)