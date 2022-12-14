Delhi Airport Chaos latest update: IGIA says 'All is Well', waiting time less than 5 min at T3

The Delhi International Airport's Twitter handle is updating the passengers about the waiting period at the entry gates amid the ongoing controversy over massive queues at the Terminal 3 of the airport. As per the recent update tweeted by Delhi Airport at 12.36 PM, there's only a maximum waiting period of 5 minutes. There are 8 entry gates at the Delhi Airport's Terminal 3, which serves both domestic and international flyers. The tweet has updated details about Gate 1A to Gate 8B stating there's a waiting of 0-5 minutes on each gate.

"Terminal 3 Update at 05:30 hours Smooth passengers movement observed at all terminal entry gates with an average waiting time of 0-5 minutes. Smart Travel Tip: For a Significantly faster experience at every touch point, we recommend domestic passengers to use #DigiYatra," tweeted Delhi Airport.

Terminal 3 Update at 12:36 hours.



Smooth transition of passengers can be seen at terminal entry gates with an average waiting time 0-5 mins. pic.twitter.com/WW7EypE43e — Delhi Airport (@DelhiAirport) December 14, 2022

The Delhi Airport is witnessing a huge rush due to the ongoing holiday season and pent up demand post COVID-19 recovery. Multiple Twitter users have complained about long queues both outside and inside the Terminal 3, and some have also complained of missing their flights due to high rush.

Many of them also tagged Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia on Twitter, following which, he promised to take action. The aviation ministry, then took the stock of the situation after meeting relevant authorities from the Delhi Airport and AAI. He also made a surprise visit at the Terminal 3 and gave his inputs.

Later, a slew of measures were announced, including increasing entry gates, new X-Ray machines among others. However, the issue is not yet resolved and passengers are still complaining of long queues at the airport.

Airlines like IndiGo, SpiceJet recently issued advisory to reach Delhi airport well ahead of time to avoid any last-minute chaos. Passengers were asked to reach at least 3.5 years earlier than departure for domestic flights and carry hand baggage for saving time. Here's a better understanding of the issue and how you can avoid the rush