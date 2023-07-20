trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2637914
Delhi Airport Gets India's Biggest Lounge 'Encalm Prive' For Business, First Class Passengers

The Enclam Prive lounge is opened at a time when many frequent flyers, esp. business and first class travellers complained about massive queues at the existing lounge of the Delhi Airport's T3. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Arjit Garg|Last Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 02:54 PM IST|Source: Bureau

The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), has announced to start an exclusive lounge for business and first class air passengers travelling from the Delhi International Airport. Operated by Encalm Hospitality, which has taken over the lounge operation business from Plaza Premium has made the 'Enclam Prive' operational at the Terminal 3 of the Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.

The Delhi Airport official twitter account shared a video of the new lounge stating, "Immerse yourself in the grandeur of Asia's largest airport lounge, a haven of unparalleled opulence for travelers - Encalm Privé, T3 International, #DelhiAirport. Delight in a symphony of exquisite flavors, where global cuisines intertwine with luxury."

Some Twitter users have refuted the claims of the Delhi Airport, claiming the new airport, spanning at 22,000 square feet approximately, to be the biggest airport lounge in Asia. However, it's definitely the biggest airport lounge in India, and the Indian subcontinent.


The Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), a consortium led by GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd. is the operator of the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital. The lounge, which is for business and first class passengers, will be operated by Encalm Hospitality Pvt Ltd.

The lounge 'Encalm Prive' "currently spans out at 22,000 square feet approximately, and once fully operational it will flaunt a massive area of 30,000 square feet, making it the biggest lounge facility in India," DIAL said in a release. Now, there are three lounges at the Delhi Airport. 

The lounge is opened at a time when many frequent flyers, especially business and first class travellers complained about massive queues at the existing Encalm lounge at the T3 of Delhi Airport. 

Travellers have requested the operators of the Delhi Airport to provide either a separate lounge, or separate entry to the lounge at the Delhi Airport, as more and more people travelling via flights are now using credit cards with lounge access.

Multiple pics have been shared on various social media platforms, including, Twitter, highlighting the long queue outside the lounge. 

