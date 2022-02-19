Delhi airport gets modernized T1 terminal, check facilities here

Domestic passengers flying into Delhi could soon enjoy the newly constructed arrival terminal at T1, which is expected to be opened in the coming days.

The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), a consortium led by GMR Group, has constructed the new terminal as part of the Delhi International Airport's Phase 3A expansion project. Indira Gandhi International Airport is undergoing a massive development and modernization plan.

"DIAL has successfully completed expansion work on the arrival terminal at T1 and is ready for operations. This new arrival terminal is another step towards enhancing the infrastructure and passenger experience at Delhi Airport," Prabhakara Rao, Dy. Managing Director, GMR Group.

He further added, "The current domestic arrival operations will now move to the newly constructed arrival terminal, which would enable DIAL to take up the demolition of the existing arrival terminal, T1C. The building was the need of the hour. It will help in enhancing the airport’s operational efficiency."

We’re elated to welcome you to the new arrivals' experience at Terminal-1!

Made with modern, State-of-the-Art, and green building standards in mind, the New Arrival Hall is part of Delhi Airport’s phase 3A expansion project. #DelhiAirport @MoCA_GoI @JM_Scindia pic.twitter.com/AONKoH6Z5x — Delhi Airport (@DelhiAirport) February 16, 2022

In total, the new arrival terminal spans an area of 8,000 square meters with four new baggages reclaim carousels.

Prabhakara Rao also said, "On the city side, the pickup lanes outside the Arrival terminal have been realigned and expanded to three (3) additional lanes, taking the total number of lanes to 11. This will ease traffic congestion and significantly improve passenger experience and convenience during pickup. Other developments include a contemporary meet and greet zone, plush forecourt area, including landscaping and kiosks for food and beverage (F&B), retail and expanded parking area for cars, etc."

As per the statement, the new T1 would feature integrated arrival and departure terminals, retail and F&B node building, and 22 contact stands.

With inputs from IANS

