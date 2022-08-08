The distance between security gates and boarding gates at Delhi airport’s T3 terminal are far from each other making it tough for passengers to cover the distance in a short span of time. Further, with not enough battery-operated buggies operating between the two points makes it more difficult for passengers to reach on time.

The members of Parliamentary Committee on Estimates visited T3 with the representatives of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) on September 26 last year, said a parliamentary committee report that was tabled in Lok Sabha on August 8.

The Delhi airport, which is operated and managed by GMR Group-led DIAL, has three terminals. "The committee had observed that many of the boarding gates at this (T3) terminal were very far from the security gates which made it difficult for the passengers, especially old age, female and child passengers, to reach the boarding gates," the report mentioned.

Change of boarding gate at the last minute was also causing inconvenience to the passengers as they had to walk long distances at very short notice, it noted. "Though, there is a facility of battery operated buggies at T3 to reach to the boarding gates, they were very less in number to cater to the huge passenger traffic at the T3," it added.

(With inputs from PTI)