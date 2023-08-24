Delhi Airport: SriLankan Airlines Plane Carrying 140 Passengers Makes Emergency Landing At IGIA

A SriLankan Airlines plane coming from Colombo made an emergency landing at the Delhi airport on Wednesday evening due to a hydraulic issue, according to a source. The aircraft had more than 140 people onboard, the source in the know said.

The source said that a full emergency was declared at the Delhi airport at around 5 pm as the plane had suffered a hydraulic issue. There was no immediate statement from SriLankan Airlines on the incident.

In another incident, a major mishap was averted at Delhi Airport when two Vistara flights were given permission to take off and land simultaneously on the same runway. Taking note of the incident, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) de-rostered the Air Traffic Controller at the airport.

The incident occurred when the Vistara flight from Ahmedabad to Delhi was making its way toward the end of the newly inaugurated runway as Flight UK725 from Delhi to Bagdogra took off from the newly constructed runway.