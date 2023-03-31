Delhi Airport Staff Arrested For Stealing Phone, Smartwatch From Cargo Flight, Grounded

Two ground personnel were detained on Friday for allegedly stealing electronic devices from a cargo plane travelling to Mumbai. Anil Kumar, a security guard employed by Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd, reported the theft to the IGI Airport Police Station on Thursday.

According to him, several electrical products from one of their shipments from Delhi heading for Mumbai were taken. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Airport) Devesh Kumar Mahla said that according to the complaint, QuickJet Airlines notified the company via email that several items, including a Fire Bolt smartwatch, Boat airpods, a RedMi 10 smartphone, and Sony earphones, were missing from one of their consignments.

The company conducted an internal enquiry among all workers who were deployed during the flight. During questioning of the staff, an employee named Pradeep confessed to have been involved in the theft, the DCP said. When questioned further, Pradeep said he was helped in the theft by another worker, Mohan Kumar.

A case under section 379 (punishment for theft) of the IPC was registered against the two, police said. Some articles including mobile phones and Sony earphones were recovered from their possession, Mahla said.

With PTI Inputs