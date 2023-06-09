topStoriesenglish2619507
Delhi Airport: UP Man On Dubai-Bound Vistara Flight Arrested Over Bomb Threat

The man on a Dubai-bound Vistara flight was arrested at Indira Gandhi International Airport after a female co-passenger heard him talking about a bomb on phone.

Jun 09, 2023

A male passenger travelling on a Dubai-bound Vistara flight was arrested at Delhi airport following a co-passenger complaint. The female passenger on the flight complained that she heard the man talk about a bomb over the phone, as per ANI's report. The man in the incident was later identified as Azeem Khan from Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh. The man was later apprehended by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and was later arrested by Delhi Police.

As per ANI, the incident occurred on June 7, after a female passenger on the Dubai-bound flight raised a complaint to one of the flight attendants about the man talking about a bomb. However, nothing was found after Delhi Police initiated an investigation into the matter.

More Details Awaited

