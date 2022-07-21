NewsAviation
INDIGO

Delhi-bound IndiGo flight grounded at Patna Airport after bomb threat, passenger arrested

A Delhi-bound IndiGo flight was reportedly grounded at Patna airport after a passenger made a hoax bomb threat; plane is being checked further, reports ANI.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 22, 2022, 12:01 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • A Delhi-bound IndiGo flight was reportedly grounded on Patna airport
  • Passenger created a hoax bomb threat
  • Passenger has been arrested and plane is being checked further

Trending Photos

Delhi-bound IndiGo flight grounded at Patna Airport after bomb threat, passenger arrested

A Delhi-bound IndiGo flight (6e 2126) was reportedly grounded on July 21 on Patna airport after a passenger claimed that he had a bomb in his bag. However, later, when his bag was checked no bomb was found. Passenger has been arrested and plane is being checked further. 

All passengers were safely deboarded from a Delhi-bound IndiGo flight (6e 2126) at Patna airport after information was received of a bomb in the flight. Bomb squad & police at the spot, plane being checked. Further details shall follow. 

Also read: Air India Dubai-Kochi flight diverted to Mumbai after pilot reports cabin pressure loss, DGCA grounds crew

The Bomb squad & Police personnel are conducting inspection after a man in a Delhi-bound flight reportedly claimed that he had a bomb in his bag. His bag was checked further & no bomb was found.

(With inputs from ANI)

Live TV

IndigoFlight BombPatna airportDelhi AirportFlightPlaneHoax bomb callIndigo bombPlane bomb threatPassengerairport

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 99% of world's population forced to breathe poisonous air, says report
DNA Video
DNA: Ocean warns humans over increasing garbage?
DNA Video
DNA: Punjab Police shot dead two killers of Moosewala in encounter
DNA Video
DNA: Dollar Vs Rupee -- How fall in currency will affect India?
DNA Video
DNA: Rupee Vs Dollar -- Why 'strong' India's rupee is 'weak'?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: What does historical fall in rupee means, explains Anil Singhvi
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 20, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Why silence in the country against the mining mafia?
DNA Video
DNA: Mining Mafia -- Analysis of India's biggest robbery
DNA Video
DNA: Who are looking at 'caste' of Agniveers?