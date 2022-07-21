A Delhi-bound IndiGo flight (6e 2126) was reportedly grounded on July 21 on Patna airport after a passenger claimed that he had a bomb in his bag. However, later, when his bag was checked no bomb was found. Passenger has been arrested and plane is being checked further.

(With inputs from ANI)

