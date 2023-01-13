topStoriesenglish
Delhi: Dense fog amid cold wave causes flight delays at IGI Airport

Delhi has been facing multiple flight delays regularly because of dense fog covering Indira Gandhi International Airport and causing disruptions to flight to multiple cities.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Amulya Raj Srinet |Last Updated: Jan 13, 2023, 10:20 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Delhi: Dense fog amid cold wave causes flight delays at IGI Airport

Dense fog caused up to six aircraft from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) to be delayed, according to airport officials. Delhi-San Francisco/Kathmandu, Delhi-Chandigarh-Kullu, Delhi-Jaipur, Delhi-Dharamshala-Chandigarh, Delhi-Shimla-Dharamshala, and Delhi-Dehradun were among the aircraft routes impacted by the heavy fog. 

Already reeling under a cold wave since the beginning of the new year, residents in the national capital on Friday woke to a chilly morning with a thick layer of fog. Safdarjung recorded a minimum temperature of 5.9 degrees Celsius around 6.10 am.

According to the Meteorological department, the visibility in Palam was recorded at 100 meters at 6.10 am. As was forecast, dense to very dense fog was observed over parts of Punjab, Northwest Rajasthan, Jammu division, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Tripura."Dense/Very Dense Fog layer (in the white patch) extends from Punjab to Bihar across Haryana, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh," tweeted the India Meteorological Department. 

