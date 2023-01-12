BOMB threat on Pune-bound SpiceJet flight: Police searches the plane at Delhi International Airport

A bomb threat on Pune-bound SpiceJet flight was reported by ANI on January 12, 2023 at 8 PM. Delhi Police says they are conducting a search on the plane as per SOP. A call regarding a bomb in Pune-bound Spicejet flight from Delhi was received before the takeoff. CISF & Delhi Police are on alert. Flight being checked at Delhi Airport, said Delhi Police. As per the latest update, Delhi Police says, "So far nothing suspicious has been found but security drill will be followed as per SOP."

Earlier this week, a Goa-bound Azur Air flight that originated from Moscow was diverted to Jamnagar, Gujarat following a bomb threat. The charter plane with 235 onboard was taken to an IAF airbase in Jamnagar and National Security Guards were called for checking the plane. Security forces carried out an intensive search of the passengers onboard the Moscow-Goa chartered flight.

The National Security Guard (NSG) found nothing suspicious onboard the Moscow-Goa chartered flight, and the flight departed from Jamnagar to Goa on next day.