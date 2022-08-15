The domestic passengers flying from Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi, can now have a smooth traveling experience owing to the new 'DigiYatra' initiative of the Indian government. In keeping with the DigiYatra plan of the Indian government, the Android DigiYatra app's soft launch took place on Monday at Delhi International Airport. With this technology, all checkpoints—including airport entry, security checkpoints, aircraft boarding, etc.—would automatically process passengers' entries based on the facial recognition system.

The technology will make the boarding process significantly faster and more seamless as each passenger would need less than three seconds at every touchpoint. Their faces would act as their documents, like ID proof and vaccine proof, and also act as a boarding pass.

It will also ensure enhanced security at the airport as the passenger data is validated with the Airlines Departure control System, thereby, only designated passengers can only enter the terminal. The entire process is non-intrusive and automatic, leading to the optimization of staff for stakeholders like CISF, airlines, and others.

Delhi Airport is among the first airports to introduce this system in the country. DIAL had installed the required facility at Terminal 3 of Delhi Airport and had already conducted its trials. Nearly 20,000 passengers had the seamless and secured travel experience after using the facility during the trials.

The beta version of the DigiYatra app is presently available at Playstore (for the Android platform). The same app will be available in App Store (for the IOS platform) in a few weeks time.

Domestic passengers flying from Terminal 3 by any airline can download the app and register themselves before witnessing the seamless travel experience at the airport.

The `DigiYatra` is a Biometric Enabled Seamless Travel experience (BEST) based on Facial Recognition Technology. It aims to provide a paperless and seamless travel experience to passengers.

"DigiYatra is a unique initiative of the Government of India, coordinated by the Ministry of Civil Aviation. It is in line with the Prime Minister`s vision to transform the nation into a digitally empowered society. Delhi Airport is among the first few airports in the country which are ready with the facial recognition system. The system is going to give a seamless experience to passengers. The FRS will save passengers from the process of identity checks at multiple points and encourage them to travel paperless and also enhance safety at the airport," said CEO-DIAL Videh Kumar Jaipuriar.

With inputs from IANS